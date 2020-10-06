Feathercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $3,132.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003415 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 293,658,360 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.