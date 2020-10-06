Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after acquiring an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,810,000 after acquiring an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,458,000 after acquiring an additional 580,606 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,948,000 after acquiring an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

