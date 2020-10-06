Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

FMAO stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $225.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

