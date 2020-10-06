Fantom (FTM) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.30 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $54.46 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo and Kucoin. In the last week, Fantom has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00261260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01522888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157534 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,023,547 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

