FantasyGold Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,989.54 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $39,989.54 and $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00262643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00085262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.01534411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00158722 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

