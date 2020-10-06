Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Fulton Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded down $6.75 on Tuesday, reaching $257.90. The company had a trading volume of 973,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722,756. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

