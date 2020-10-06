EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EZPW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.65. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 500.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,442 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

