Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.52.

XOM stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

