Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,355,580. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

