Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

EXTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

