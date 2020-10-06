Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Cap of $970,623.35

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $970,623.35 and $3,479.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.