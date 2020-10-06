EXMR (EXMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000660 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

