Evolution Petroleum (EPM) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE: EPM) is one of 231 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Evolution Petroleum to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Evolution Petroleum pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 20.06% 5.90% 4.81% Evolution Petroleum Competitors -93.63% 42.68% -0.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $29.60 million $5.94 million 16.57 Evolution Petroleum Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.56

Evolution Petroleum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Evolution Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum’s competitors have a beta of 2.14, suggesting that their average share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evolution Petroleum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evolution Petroleum Competitors 2696 9915 13479 442 2.44

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.97%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 83.18%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum competitors beat Evolution Petroleum on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

