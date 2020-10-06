Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0020 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Everipedia has a market cap of $19.47 million and $1.31 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,766,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,549,322,400 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE, Bancor Network, Upbit, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

