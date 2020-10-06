Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.47 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, BigONE, Bancor Network and DragonEX. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,766,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,549,322,400 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Bitfinex, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

