Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research began coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 24,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $739.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

