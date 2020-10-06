EURBASE (EBASE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $626.00

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009408 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EURBASE has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $626.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00082744 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000298 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021230 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008133 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EURBASE

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com . EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

