Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WTRG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $348,643,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $126,068,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $101,055,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $100,021,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

