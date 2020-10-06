Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Cap of $359,023.95

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. Equal has a total market capitalization of $359,023.95 and $1,340.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00261709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.01518151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157721 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

