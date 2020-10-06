Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,615,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 334,770 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 298.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 273,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,241. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.