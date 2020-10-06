Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.71.

Shares of TSE:ESI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.55. 89,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $87.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$194.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

