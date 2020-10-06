Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to $0.55 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.55 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.10 to $0.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.74.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

