Ennis, Inc. (EBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

EBF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.49%.

In other Ennis news, Director Barbara T. Clemens acquired 1,600 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $26,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,038.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

