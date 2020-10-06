Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

ELEZF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Endesa has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

