Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of EMR opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

