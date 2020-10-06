Elrond (EGLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.91 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $7.84 or 0.00073098 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $107.47 million and $4.91 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00261369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.01537656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159137 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

