ELM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. 265,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,335. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

