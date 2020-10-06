ELM Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,529,182. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

