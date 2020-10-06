ELM Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $146.13. 227,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.