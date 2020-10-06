ELM Advisors LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR remained flat at $$73.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,622. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.