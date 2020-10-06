ELM Advisors LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,920,000. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 722,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 641,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,630. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

