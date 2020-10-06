ELM Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.51. The company had a trading volume of 263,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

