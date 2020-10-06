ELM Advisors LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,409,000 after acquiring an additional 112,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $159.81. 12,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,951. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54.

