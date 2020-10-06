ELM Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.42. 179,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,723. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

