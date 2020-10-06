ELM Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. 633,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,080,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.