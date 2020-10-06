ELM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,046.1% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 439,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 400,921 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $9,422,000.

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

