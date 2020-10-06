ELM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165,486. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.