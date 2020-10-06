ELM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Comcast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 985,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,579,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.