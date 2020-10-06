ELM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,360,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.15. 190,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.