Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 671.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.86 ($8.78).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.36), for a total value of £3,250.64 ($4,247.54). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,475.76).

Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 721 ($9.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,111. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 693.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 630.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.50 ($9.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

