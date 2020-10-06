ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

