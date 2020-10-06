eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHTH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of eHealth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.38.

EHTH stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $580,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $570,822.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,909.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at $11,830,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

