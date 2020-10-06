EchoLink Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $177,024.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032323 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

