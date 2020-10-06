Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

ECHO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $729.91 million, a PE ratio of 171.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,936,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,701,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,137,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

