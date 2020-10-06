e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $64.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00438435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002820 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,965,199 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,876 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

