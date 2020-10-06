Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $33.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $134.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 million to $136.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.26 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,857. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $85.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

