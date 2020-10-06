Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DYNDF opened at $15.93 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.
About Dye & Durham
