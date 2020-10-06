Dusk Network Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $119,386.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.03 or 0.04864108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032346 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

