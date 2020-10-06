DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $176,969.63 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $176,969.63 and approximately $235.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020881 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020884 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00014746 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

