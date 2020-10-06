DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DITHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of DS Smith to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
