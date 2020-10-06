DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DITHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of DS Smith to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

